CHICAGO – An Illinois lottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact.

Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s.

Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

“When I saw how high the jackpot was, I decided to splurge a little and play online,” said Sharon. “When I realized that I won the big jackpot, I actually stopped breathing for a while.”

“I spent $20 and won almost a million dollars - I can’t believe it actually happened to me - it still feels like a dream,” exclaimed Sharon.

When asked who was the first person she told and why, Sharon quickly replied “my three children - they are my everything.”

The Illinois native plans to do a little celebrating with her children in the new year, and then intends to invest the majority of the money for her children’s future. However, she may be buying a new car first.

“My first big purchase may have to be a new car - my current one is in the auto repair shop getting some work done,” chuckled the jackpot winner.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

Fast Play games are quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

For more information on Fast Play, visit the Illinois Lottery website.

