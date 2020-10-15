CHICAGO - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the 15th year, the Illinois Lottery is joining in the fight against breast cancer with the launch of its latest Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure specialty instant ticket. All proceeds from this ticket support efforts to end breast cancer.

"Since its inception in 2006, the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure has raised more than $13.5 million to support breast cancer education, awareness and research in Illinois,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “This instant ticket gives players a unique opportunity to join the Illinois Lottery in the fight against breast cancer.”

One hundred percent of the profits from this instant ticket fund the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure grant program, which supports medical research and breast cancer awareness, education and support for those affected by the disease across the state.

“The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program is celebrating 25 years of providing life-saving breast cancer screening services to uninsured and under-insured women in Illinois 40 and older,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Even as the Covid-19 global pandemic continues, it’s critical that women schedule and receive their annual mammograms. For many years the Ticket for the Cure has helped provide funding for breast cancer outreach, education and research to help women in their fight against breast cancer.”

The first Ticket for the Cure was launched in 2006. It was renamed the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure in 2011 in honor of former Illinois Lottery Superintendent (2003-2007) Carolyn Adams, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007. Adams was instrumental in helping write the legislation for the Ticket for the Cure.

Each Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure costs $3 and features a top prize of $50,000. The ticket is available for purchase at more than 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the ticket is being given away to listeners on Friday nights in October during live-streamed concerts as part of the Virtual Live! at Mariano’s series, sponsored by the Illinois Lottery. The one-hour live stream concerts start at 6PM CST on the Mariano’s Market Facebook page, featuring local Chicago artists:

Oct. 16 - Meagan McNeal

Oct. 23 - Terisa Griffin

Oct. 30 - TBD

To learn more about Virtual Live! Mariano’s Series and the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure, visit the Illinois Lottery website.

For more information from the Illinois Department of Public Health about breast cancer screenings in Illinois, visit the IDPH website.

