CHICAGO – The Illinois Lottery today announced outstanding results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022, including sales of $1.7 billion, to benefit the State’s Common School Fund.



Two-thirds of Illinois adults now play the Illinois Lottery, which is up from half just a few years ago, with an expanded retail network and an improved digital offering attracting new players.



“The Illinois Lottery is a valuable state asset, generating essential revenue for the Common School Fund and good causes across the great State of Illinois,” said Acting Illinois Lottery Director, Harold Mays. “Lottery proceeds directly support K-12 education and causes such as breast cancer awareness, Alzheimer's support, and homelessness prevention. A successful first half-year allows us to continue to deliver for the State.”



During the first half of the fiscal year, a new Monday night Powerball draw was launched, the Lottery expanded its Fast Play game in retail and online, launched its most successful holiday ticket campaign, and opened 200 new retail locations in Walmart and CVS stores across the State.



“We thank our retailers and their teams, who continue to show up every day to sell tickets – they’ve contributed greatly to these results for the State of Illinois,” said Mays.



With great jackpots and instant games available every day of the week, Illinois Lottery players won $1.1 billion in prizes over the period. Thirty players from across the state won prizes of $1 million or more, including a lucky player in Cottage Hills who scooped $8.9 million playing the in-state jackpot game Lotto.



Camelot Illinois has been the private manager of the Illinois Lottery since 2018. Working together, the Department of Lottery and Camelot have laid the foundations for responsible Lottery growth over recent years.



“With a vast retail network of over 7,000 stores and a world-class website and app, the Illinois Lottery continues to navigate the pandemic to deliver great games, engaging content, award-winning marketing, and a convenient play experience,” said Keith Horton, General Manager and General Counsel of Camelot Illinois.



Article continues after sponsor message

Around $4 million in sales a week were conducted through the Illinois Lottery website and app, which has quadrupled over the past few years.



“Our strategy is focused on attracting more people to play the Lottery a little. And, thanks to game innovations and a modern play experience, more Illinoisians now play the Lottery on a regular basis,” added Horton.



The Illinois Lottery continues to build on its recent track record of solid performance. Record sales in FY19 were surpassed in FY21, and FY22 is shaping up to be another record year.



FY22 half-year sales are up 6% on the previous six-month record. The Lottery generated $431 million in operating income for the Common School Fund and good causes, up 20% on the first half of FY21. The FY22 fiscal runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and these results are still to be audited.



About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and special causes. See www.IllinoisLottery.com/giving-back for more information.



About Camelot Illinois:

Camelot Illinois is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery. In partnership with the State, Camelot operates a modern lottery with transparency, integrity, and responsibility to generate essential funding for education across the state. To learn more, visit www.camelotillinois.com.

More like this: