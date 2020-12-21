Note: This story is based on a survey done by the Illinois Policy Institute and written by the organization about the leisure and hospitality industry.

CHICAGO – Illinois’ leisure and hospitality industry saw its second-worst job declines on record last month, according to analysis from the Illinois Policy Institute.



Recent data shows Illinois lost 27,400 jobs in that sector from mid-October to mid-November. Those losses come amid Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide ban on indoor dining, which took effect Nov. 4. Only the period from mid-March to mid-April saw worse outcomes for those working in the restaurant, hotel and travel industries.

This comes as Pritzker has floated new tax hikes on businesses and individuals, such as raising the state’s flat tax to raise more revenue.

Illinois’ monthly job numbers:

According to Illinois Department of Employment Security data released yesterday, Illinois lost 20,000 jobs on net from mid-October to mid-November, despite the rest of the nation adding jobs for the seventh consecutive time last month. It is the second time in the past three months Illinois has shed jobs.

Illinois’ unemployment rate of 6.9% also remains above the national average of 6.7%, and employment across all industries remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Bryce Hill, senior research analyst at the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute, offered the following statement:

“It is likely that Illinois’ hospitality and leisure industry will see devastating job losses through the winter, as Illinois’ mitigation protocols remain in place. Although there may be some hope with a COVID-19 vaccine, there are still tough times ahead before the state recovers economically.

“The best path forward for Illinois’ residents and budget alike would come from constitutional pension reform, allowing the state a path to balanced budgets, declining debt, lower taxes, more effective state government and a more sustainable recovery.

To read more about the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Illinois jobs, visit: illin.is/covidjobless.

