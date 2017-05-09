Youth in Care and Alumni Meet with Illinois General Assembly Members to Learn about State Government

SPRINGFIELD – In observance of National Foster Care Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Foster Care Alumni of America – Illinois Chapter, the Illinois Statewide Youth Advisory Board and Be Strong Families will kick off Illinois Youth in Care & Alumni Legislative Shadow Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 10. Illinois Shadow Day 2017 will pair approximately 60 youth in care and alumni from across the state with members of the Illinois General Assembly.

“We are pleased to host another successful Shadow Day which will once again allow young adults in care to share their experiences directly with Illinois legislators to help inform and improve child welfare policy,” said Illinois DCFS Director George H. Sheldon. “Every youth in the foster care system in Illinois, including older youth transitioning to adulthood, must be provided with opportunities and support necessary to succeed.”

Throughout the day, youth will gain insight on how state government operates and what it takes to be a state legislator. The Illinois Legislative Shadow Day is modeled after the annual Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Experience held in Washington, D.C. each May.

“It is an honor to be an alumni of the Illinois child welfare system and to be part of a statewide team that is bringing current youth in care and alumni of Illinois DCFS together to shadow legislators,” said April Curtis, co-founder of Foster Care Alumni of America. “I appreciate the legislators who have signed on to mentor youth in care and alumni. Collectively, we all make a difference in educating everyone about the importance and awareness of child welfare reform.”

