EAST ALTON - The new Illinois Institute of Massage recently held its grand opening and ribbon cutting and there appears to be considerable interest in the program offered at the business.

Director of Operations Chris Brown has assimilated a strong staff to help train licensed massage therapists. The Illinois Institute of Massage is located at 961 East Airline Drive in East Alton.

The Illinois Institute of Massage’s vision contains the following core principles: integrated healing education, excellence in everything and community-centric. The students of the massage facility have a 98 percent cumulative pass ratio for their national boards.

The diploma program at Illinois Institute of Massage is 600 clock hours and seven months long, required by the State of Illinois Licensing Law, and well above the 500 hours required by the AMTA, ABMP, National Certification, the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards’ Massage and Bodywork Licensing Exam (MBLEx).

Brown stressed that when people obtain massages they expect a professional, licensed person, and because of the institute, that is possible in the region.

“There is not another massage school within a 40-45-minute radius,” he said. “There are schools in Swansea, St. Louis and Springfield, but we are the closest to this area. In the curriculum, the students learn all about the body, the anatomy and they take all the info learned and put it toward their practice when performing massages. The students know all about the body and ways to massage and heal it when they finish.”

Brown stressed that students have to do 12 hours of continuing education per year with their license.

Brown said there is definitely a need for the Institute of Massage in the area.

“We are offering morning and evening classes in our schedule,” he added. “Our program coordinator Terri Schumann was program coordinator at LCCC before that program shut down and will be great for the Institute of Massage and the students.”

For more information, contact (618) 471-9099 or the school can be reached by clicking:

https://www.iimschool.com/lp/massage-therapy-east-alton

