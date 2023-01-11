CHICAGO - If you recently bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online, you may want to check the winning numbers. That’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire.

The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Monday, January 9 evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. The winning numbers were: 2-3-7-23-35.

This is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of 2023, and the ninth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto in the past 12 months.

In total, more than 39,500 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in Monday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

