SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

The ICF awards the annual Conservation Achievement Scholarships to encourage the next generation of leaders to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment.

Up to four one-time scholarships of $2,000 are given to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who have demonstrated effective, voluntary and long-term dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and/or promotion of Illinois' natural resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

Applicants must be Illinois residents and a senior in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Conservation Achievement Scholarship is March 1, 2021.

Detailed instructions and the 2021 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at

https://ilconservation.org/What-We-Do/Scholarships.

The Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005 thanks largely to generous donations from numerous organizations and individuals. A total of $146,000 has been awarded to 71 scholarship winners.

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

More like this: