Illinois sent out multiple emergency alerts Tuesday morning for licensed health care workers to help battle the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.

Licensed medical-trained volunteers were asked to register on IllinoisHelps.net. Individuals who register there may be contacted to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing situation. Even those who are not medical professionals, can volunteer at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Illinois Helps said once a person registers to become a volunteer their professional credentials will be verified and the information will become part of a statewide secure database.

Illinois Helps can only be activated by the Director of Illinois Department of Public Health or the Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health or their designees in the event of an emergency.