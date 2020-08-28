Illinois GOP Chair Schneider Responds To President Trump's Acceptance Speech Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider today responded to President Donald Trump's Acceptance Speech at the Republican National Convention. "Today, as President Trump accepts our party's nomination and the RNC Convention comes to a close, voters are reminded of the clear choice they have this November. President Trump stands for American greatness - a nation rich in history, teaming with pride, and filled with strong, hardworking patriots. Joe Biden and his party believe that America and its people are fundamentally evil, drowning in racism and bigotry, and in need of its institutions torn down and rebuilt in the woke-left’s image." Article continues after sponsor message - ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending