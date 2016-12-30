Agreement averts layoffs to Illinois Conservation Police

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner announced today the Administration has reached a collective bargaining agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council representing Illinois Conservation Police Officers.

"Through fair and good faith negotiations, we were able to reach a compromise that continues to protect our state parks and other natural resources,” Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko said. “This new contract is fair to both state employees and taxpayers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership while working together to serve the citizens of Illinois.”

The agreement includes a four-year wage freeze and ensures no conservation police officers will be laid off, while we work to expand staffing levels.

