Illinois firearm season preliminary harvest totals 80,021 deer
SPRINGFIELD - Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 80,221 deer during the seven-day Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 3. The 2017 preliminary harvest total compares to the final total of 79,559 deer harvested during the firearm season in 2016.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 was 28,656, compared with 24,977 during the second season in 2016. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 17-19 was 51,365 deer.
Deer hunting opportunities remain available in Illinois during the remainder of the 2017-18 season:
• The Illinois Muzzleloader-only Season is this weekend, Dec. 8-10.
• The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Season and CWD Deer Season first segments (in designated counties only) will be Dec. 28-31.
• The second segments of the Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in designated counties only) will be Jan. 12-14, 2018.
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 14, 2018.
Details on the Late-Winter and CWD seasons are available here.
A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found here.
For more deer hunting information, visit this page.
A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2017 by county, and comparable totals for 2016, is below.
County
2017 1st Season
2017 2nd Season
2017 Total
2016 Total
ADAMS
1408
771
2179
2362
ALEXANDER
291
197
488
424
BOND
441
217
658
579
BOONE
82
47
129
121
BROWN
663
355
1018
967
BUREAU
632
373
1005
1001
CALHOUN
505
308
813
793
CARROLL
425
260
685
750
CASS
429
223
652
684
CHAMPAIGN
133
66
199
227
CHRISTIAN
360
191
551
608
CLARK
775
370
1145
998
CLAY
760
352
1112
1091
CLINTON
495
199
694
627
COLES
382
210
592
550
CRAWFORD
673
343
1016
949
CUMBERLAND
478
297
775
708
DEKALB
67
40
107
139
DEWITT
180
136
316
356
DOUGLAS
96
36
132
138
EDGAR
365
197
562
566
EDWARDS
273
142
415
412
EFFINGHAM
580
292
872
807
FAYETTE
1008
536
1544
1501
FORD
64
48
112
124
FRANKLIN
854
496
1350
1297
FULTON
1270
727
1997
2013
GALLATIN
282
166
448
470
GREENE
641
418
1059
1055
GRUNDY
157
124
281
296
HAMILTON
779
396
1175
1167
HANCOCK
1082
737
1819
1639
HARDIN
646
317
963
890
HENDERSON
319
175
494
522
HENRY
356
178
534
592
IROQUOIS
297
220
517
518
JACKSON
1487
816
2303
2247
JASPER
663
321
984
973
JEFFERSON
1328
755
2083
1878
JERSEY
410
231
641
674
JODAVIESS
1155
704
1859
1859
JOHNSON
1091
496
1587
1640
KANE
19
10
29
29
KANKAKEE
118
75
193
186
KENDALL
52
30
82
98
KNOX
697
448
1145
1200
LAKE
3
0
3
4
LASALLE
431
260
691
745
LAWRENCE
394
219
613
584
LEE
328
212
540
510
LIVINGSTON
246
133
379
400
LOGAN
206
119
325
357
MACON
150
89
239
251
MACOUPIN
945
541
1486
1404
MADISON
493
240
733
621
MARION
1081
489
1570
1452
MARSHALL
424
177
601
553
MASON
231
148
379
439
MASSAC
282
242
524
587
MCDONOUGH
525
305
830
849
MCHENRY
151
149
300
266
MCLEAN
324
167
491
516
