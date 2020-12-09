SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced a preliminary total of 76,579 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day 2020 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Sunday, Dec. 6. A final total of 75,417 deer were harvested during the firearm season in 2019.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season (Dec. 3-6) was 29,432, compared with 25,176 during the second season in 2019. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season (Nov. 20-22) was 47,147 deer.

Madison County recorded 379 deer harvested in the first season this year, 237 in the second season for 616 total deer harvested, compared to 633 last year. Calhoun County had 360 deer harvested in the first season in 2020, 417 in the second season for 777 total compared to 849 last year. Greene County had 632 deer harvested in the first season, 434 in the second season for 1,066 total deer harvested, compared to 1,043 last year. Jersey had 350 deer harvested in the first season, 283 in the second season for 633 total in 2020, compared to 626 last year. Macoupin County had 987 deer harvested in the first season, 548 in the second season for 1,548 total deer harvested this year, compared to 1,557 last year.

County By County Firearm Deer Season Totals:

Remaining 2020-21 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include:

• Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13;

• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; and

• Archery Deer Season, which continues through Jan. 17, 2021.

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

