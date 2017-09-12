SPRINGFIELD – The 2017 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season will open on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 54 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.



Two weeks prior to the fall trout opener, the Fall Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing Season will open at nine sites (locations marked with an asterisk (*) in the list below) on Saturday, Oct. 7. Fly fishing anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch and release trout beginning Oct. 7 at those nine sites. No trout may be kept during the fly fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular fall trout season beginning Oct. 21.

The Illinois catchable trout program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps. For the fall season, the IDNR stocks approximately 80,000 rainbow trout into bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted.

No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens at 5:00 a.m. on Oct.21 (not all sites are open at 5:00 a.m. on opening day). Anyone attempting to take (harvest) trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

All anglers – including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 21 – must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. For a location near you, check the IDNR website at this link:

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx



Fishing licenses and trout stamps can also be purchased by using a credit card through DNR Direct online via the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov, or by calling DNR Direct toll-free at 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648).



NOTE: Not all fall trout sites open at 5:00 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite trout fishing location prior to the season. For more information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout.



The 54 locations that will be open for Fall Trout Fishing Season are listed below.

2017 Illinois Fall Trout Locations

(*) Denotes Sites Open for Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing Early Season

North

Bureau County: Hennepin Canal Parkway

Cook County: Axehead Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Cook County: Belleau Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Cook County: Busse Woods North, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Cook County: Green Lake, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Cook County: Sag Quarry East, Cook County Forest Preserve District

Cook County: Wolf Lake, Wm. Powers Conservation Area

DuPage County: Silver Lake, DuPage County Forest preserve District

Jo Daviess County: Apple River, Apple River State Park (*)

Kankakee County: Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee

Kankakee County: Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park (*)

Kendall County: Big Lake at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area

Lake County: Banana Lake, Lake County Forest Preserve District

Lake County: Sand Lake, Illinois Beach State Park

LaSalle County: Illinois and Michigan Canal, Lock 14

McHenry County: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond

Ogle County: Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park (*)

Rock Island County: Prospect Park

Warren County: Citizen’s Lake

Whiteside County: Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls

Will County: Lake Strini

Will County: Van Horn Woods

Central

Adams County: Siloam Springs State Park Lake (*)

Cass County: Gridley Lake at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA (*)

Christian County: Manners Park Pond, Taylorville Park District

Coles County: Eastern Illinois University Campus Pond, Charleston

Douglas County: Villa Grove West Lake

Hancock County: Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park (*)

Macon County: Rock Springs Pond

Macoupin County: Beaver Dam Lake

McDonough County: Argyle Lake

Morgan County: Morgan Lake, Nichols Park, Jacksonville (*)

Sangamon County: IDOT Lake, Springfield (*)

Sangamon County: Southwind Park Pond, Springfield

Sangamon County: Washington Park Pond, Springfield

Shelby County: Forest Park Lagoon, Shelbyville

Tazewell County: Mineral Springs Park Lagoon

Vermilion County: Clear Lake, Kickapoo State Recreation Area

South

Bond County: Greenville Old City Lake

Crawford County: Crawford County Conservation Area Pond #6

Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond

Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Madison County: Highland Old City Lake

Marion County: Boston Pond, Stephen A. Forbes State Park

Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis

Randolph County: Derby Lake, World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta

Randolph County: Randolph County Lake

Saline County: Jones State Lake Pond

St. Clair County: Frank Holten State Recreation Area main lake

St. Clair County: Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis

St. Clair County: Willow Lake, Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area (*)

Wabash County: Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park

Wayne County: Sam Dale State Fish and Wildlife Area Trout Pond

Williamson County: Devil’s Kitchen Lake

