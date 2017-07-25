EAST ALTON - The Illinois Esprit fastpitch softball team will hold tryouts for ages 10 - 18 beginning this Saturday, July 29.

Tryouts will be held at the fields located at 740 E. Airline Dr. in East Alton. Times are as follows:

10u9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
12u10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
14u11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
16u12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
18u1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

More information on tryouts can be found at www.illinoisesprit.com. Registration will be available the day of the event at the field, but pre-registration is available at https://form.jotform.us/illinoisesprit/Tryouts.

