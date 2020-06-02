SPRINGFIELD – Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced the Agency will resume vehicle emissions testing at most Illinois Air Team locations beginning June 1, 2020. The Agency suspended operations on March 21, 2020 to aid in the State’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. Extensive precautions are in place at Air Team testing locations and follow Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Workplace Guidelines to protect motorists and staff.

“Consistent with Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the Vehicle Emissions Testing Program is preparing to resume operations on Monday, June 1, with a top priority of protecting motorists and personnel,” said Director Kim. “This will be a phased-in approach as we work to test vehicles that were due for testing when operations were suspended nearly ten weeks ago.”

All Illinois Air Team testing locations will be open with the exception of the Markham and Waukegan locations. In cooperation with Applus Technologies, Illinois EPA’s vehicle emissions testing contractor, these locations have been utilized for COVID-19 drive-through testing as part of the ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 testing. These two locations will reopen in the near future. For a list of available emissions testing locations, motorists may visit http://illinoisairteam.net.

In order to reduce traffic volume and motorist wait time at testing locations, Illinois EPA is recommending motorists with a March or earlier vehicle registration expiration date have their vehicles tested in the month of June. Vehicle registration expiration dates have been extended without penalty by at least 90 days, allowing motorists to wait to have their vehicles tested and renew vehicle registrations.

With the extension of vehicle expiration dates, motorists who are not comfortable visiting an Air Team testing location at this time may have testing completed at a later date, or may have someone else bring the vehicle in for emissions testing. In addition, Illinois EPA encourages those 65 and older, healthcare workers, first responders, and those with pre-existing health conditions to visit Air Team testing locations during the first testing hour of each day (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. M-F and 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays).

The Illinois EPA is monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and relying on public health guidelines in the re-opening of vehicle emissions testing stations. Special precautions to protect motorists and staff include:

Illinois Air Team Staff will:

• Wear masks at all times

• Practice social distancing

• Clean and disinfect testing stations regularly

• Minimize contact with vehicles

Motorists are asked to do their part to keep us all safe and abide by the following:

• Do not visit an Air Team testing location if you are currently under self-quarantine, isolation or if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms

• One person per vehicle and no pets

• Wear face coverings

• Practice social distancing and follow the procedures in place at Air Team testing locations

Additional information and updates will be made available on the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net. Motorists may also call the Air Team Call Center at 844-258-9071.

