SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director Alec Messina announced the Agency has released a statewide survey to county recycling coordinators to identify the types of items recycled or collected and what type of collections are available throughout Illinois. The information will be used to develop an online statewide locator tool for residents to identify recycling options in their area. Surveys must be completed and returned to the Illinois EPA by October 19, 2017.

County recycling coordinators may participate in the Waste Recycling Survey by completing a hard copy or an electronic form that may also be submitted online. Participants are asked to identify whether any of the following items are recycled or independently collected in their county: aluminum, batteries, carpet, comingled recyclables, compostable materials, construction and demolition debris, electronics, food scraps, glass, household hazardous waste, landscape waste, metals, paint, paper, plastics, tires, and white goods. Respondents should also provide information on the type of collections available (curbside, drop-off, or one-day collection events) and any fees associated with participating in those collections.

The Illinois EPA intents to use the survey as a reference to develop a statewide recycling and collection availability tool to publish on the Agency’s website. In addition, Illinois EPA anticipates using the responses to identify areas of the state that are not adequately served by relevant collection locations.

By completing the survey, participants will ensure that information related to their county/counties is taken into account when the Illinois EPA develops its collection availability tool and identifies underserved areas of the state. If a county recycling coordinator has not received a survey from Illinois EPA, the electronic form can be accessed on the Agency’s website: http://www.epa.illinois.gov/Assets/iepa/forms/land/waste-management/waste-recycling-survey.pdf.

The Agency anticipates publicizing the results in conjunction with the development and completion of the online collection availability tool, which is expected to be published in early 2018.

