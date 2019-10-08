SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Administrative Citation to S. Shafer Excavating, Inc. of Pontoon Beach (Madison County) and Sammy Shafer and Tammy Shafer of Caseyville (St. Clair County) in the amount of $3,000 for alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act. The citation was for alleged open dumping of general construction or demolition debris and other wastes at a location in Caseyville, IL.

Open dumping of waste is illegal and negatively affects the health and well-being of neighbors and the environment. Administrative Citations for open dumping carry a fine of $1,500 for each violation on the first occurrence and double that amount for repeated violations. Recipients of an Administrative Citation can appeal the citation to the Illinois Pollution Control Board within 35 days of its issuance.

Residents who observe open dumping or open burning can report the activity to local law enforcement, their local public health department, or the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. More information regarding open dumping, open burning and management of used tires is available on the Illinois EPA’s website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/waste-management/illegal-dumping/Pages/open-dumping.aspx.

