SPRINGFIELD – In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (July – September), the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued more than $29 million in water infrastructure loans to seven local governments and sanitary districts. These low-interest loans are made possible through Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund program, which provides funding for wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. Five out of the seven loan recipients qualified for a total of more than $5 million in principal forgiveness, providing additional benefits to those recipients.

“Every community in Illinois should be equipped with clean drinking water as well as functional wastewater infrastructure to protect homes and businesses from flooding. Thanks to the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, millions of dollars are being invested in communities across the state to make that goal a reality,” said Governor Pritzker. “This round of $29 million in grants will provide funding for significant infrastructure improvements to communities, providing necessary upgrades that will improve the health and safety of residents.”

“The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund continues to provide essential funding to allow communities to address aging and deteriorating wastewater and drinking water infrastructure,”said Director John Kim. “The low-interest loans not only provide significant cost savings to the recipients but also provide additional relief through principal forgiveness to eligible small systems and disadvantaged communities.”

Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects. The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

Projects funded in FY22 receive an interest rate of just 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.

A complete list of FY22 first quarter loan recipients is below. For more information about Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund/Pages/default.aspx.

July – September 2021 Loans Description Loan Amount Principal Forgiveness City of Collinsville Madison County The City will construct a new biosolids process building, storage facility, and odor control system, allowing the City to reduce odors and improve wastewater solids handling. $6,898,961.00 Galesburg Sanitary District Knox County The District will construct a new ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system and modification of filter pump station. The new UV system will allow for compliance with the District’s NPDES permit. $5,749,797.00 $1,510,032.90 Village of South Chicago Heights Cook County The Village will upgrade the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system by replacing the hardware and software controlling the water distribution system. The existing system’s hardware and software have reached the end of their useful life. Article continues after sponsor message $263,516.00 $131,758.00 Village of Shabbona DeKalb County The Village will construct a new water treatment plant and improve the water distribution system to maintain compliance with State and Federal regulations. $1,801,543.34 $400,000.00 Village of Tilton Vermilion County The Village will construct new sanitary sewer and lift stations and make improvements to the Tilton Water Treatment Plant. Modifications will also be made to existing lift stations and other improvements. The project will help Tilton meet all requirements in their NPDES permit. $8,647,357.49 $2,594,207.25 Village of Addison DuPage County The Village will replace 9,892 water meters and the electronic remoter meter reading system. The new meters will reduce the amount of water that is lost to inaccurate metering. $4,946,930.35 Village of Loda Iroquois County The Village will construct a new 70,000-gallon groundwater storage tank and associated pumps, chlorine feed system controls. and appurtenances at the existing plant. The upgrades will increase system reliability. $1,000,000.00 $400,000.00 TOTALS $29,308,105.18 $5,035,998.15

