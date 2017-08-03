SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director Alec Messina today announced the Agency has submitted proposed new rules to the Illinois Pollution Control Board and revisions to other parts of Subtitle F of the Illinois Pollution Control Board’s rules addressing community water supplies. The proposed rules are the culmination of five years of work from an Illinois EPA workgroup

The new Part 604 to the Illinois Pollution Control Board rules consolidates current community water supply operation, design and maintenance rules into a single, cohesive part. The current rules have not been updated since the 1980s and are spread out over five different areas within the Board’s rules.

“The new rules establish a concise and understandable framework for ensuring the protection of Illinois water consumers,” said Director Messina. “These changes are based on common sense and sound engineering practices.”

The regulatory proposal includes Operating Permits by Rule for water main extensions and construction projects not requiring disinfection. The Illinois EPA estimates that this will expedite up to 80 percent of permit applications received by the Agency each year. By expediting these permits, water systems will be able to put projects into service more rapidly and therefore minimize the disruption of water service to Illinois consumers. Additionally, the proposed rules reduce costs to those systems by decreasing regulatory uncertainties which exist with outdated rules found in different parts.

In response to the Agency’s filing, the Illinois Pollution Control Board will hold two public hearings and accept comments before the rules are filed with the Secretary of State for First Notice publication in the Illinois Register. The proposed rules can be viewed on the Clerk’s Office On-Line at http://www.ipcb.state.il.us/COOL/External

