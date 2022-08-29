SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The current EV Rebate funding cycle, which opened on July 1, 2022, will close Friday, September 30, 2022.

Individuals that have purchased an all-electric vehicle since July 1, 2022, can still access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/ topics/ceja/Pages/Electric- Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. Applications for the first funding round must be postmarked on or before September 30, 2022. EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date.

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And thanks to our EV Rebate Program, we are making electric vehicle adoption accessible and cost-effective—putting us on the path to getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030. I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply for the Illinois EPA’s next round of funding. This is how we build a more sustainable state, nation, and world—together.”

“Illinois EPA has already received hundreds of EV rebate applications for this first funding round of the Illinois EV Rebate Program,” said Director Kim. “We are announcing the second funding cycle now to provide more assurance to prospective Illinois purchasers and automobile dealers in the face of changing market conditions and global supply chain shortages. The significant interest in the program is encouraging, and we look forward to opening the next funding round in November to offer more rebates to Illinois motorists choosing all-electric transportation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge, and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program.

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/ topics/ceja/Pages/Electric- Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. This includes a link to the current rebate application, instructions on completing the application, a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other relevant information. PLEASE NOTE: A new application form will be posted to the webpage for the second funding round.

The Illinois EV Rebate Program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker in the fall of 2021. As required under CEJA, Illinois EPA prioritizes the review of applications from low-income purchasers and awards rebates accordingly. Low income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Questions about the EV Rebate Program may be submitted to EPA.EV@Illinois.gov. Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv located at the bottom of the EV Rebate Program webpage: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/ topics/ceja/Pages/Electric- Vehicle-Rebates.aspx.

More like this: