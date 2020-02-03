Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced a new internship program which seeks engineering, chemistry, natural science, and law students interested in pursuing a career in public service. The Engineering, Science and Law Internship (ESLI) Program is a 12-week, paid internship developed to provide students with real world experience in the duties and assignments of Agency engineering, remedial management, laboratory and legal staff with a focus on how this work is integral to the protection and betterment of Illinois’ environment.

The ESLI Program is open to Junior, Senior and Graduate students pursuing an engineering, chemistry, natural science or other related science degrees, as well as students enrolled in Law School. Intern placement will be in one of four areas: Engineering – six positions, Chemistry and related fields – two positions, Natural Sciences – two positions, and Legal – two positions.

Illinois EPA has transformed the former Governor’s Environmental Corps program into a smaller, more intensive internship experience for students who are closer to transitioning to permanent employment. The ESLI Program will enable the Agency to place students into offices and allow them a more immersive experience, which will better position those students for possible permanent employment with the Illinois EPA upon graduation.

All intern positions will be at the Illinois EPA Headquarters or Laboratory in Springfield. The internships will be paid through the Agency’s operating budget. Applications must be received no later than February 28, 2020. Information about the Engineering, Science and Law Internship Program, including eligibility requirements, application and general information, can be found on Illinois EPA’s website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/education/Pages/Engineering%2c-Science-and-Law-Internship-Program.aspx, or by contacting Amy Roderick at 217-785-2892, or by email at Amy.Roderick@illinois.gov.

