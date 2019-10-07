SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has been awarded a grant of more than $600,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to enhance the state’s emergency response capabilities when dealing with hazardous materials related transportation incidents.

The purpose of a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness (HMEP) grant is to protect against the risks to life, property, and the environment that are possible when transporting hazardous material in intrastate, interstate, and foreign commerce.

These funds will help IEMA and its sub-applicants perform hazardous materials response duties and aid in the development, implementation, and improvement of emergency plans for local communities and training for emergency responders to help communities prepare for a potential hazardous materials transportation incident.

The state application was submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration in the spring of 2019. The following sub-applicants were recently notified they will receive funding under this three-year HMEP grant cycle.

