Illinois Education Association Recommends Candidates In Illinois General Assembly Primaries

SPRINGFIELD - The state executive committee of the Illinois Political Action Committee for Education (IPACE) has recommended five candidates for the Illinois General Assembly.

IPACE is recommending Rep. Thaddeus Jones in the Democrat primary for House District 29, Rep. Sam Yingling in the Democrat primary for Senate District 31, Michael Rabbitt in the Democrat primary for House District 15, Laura Faver Dias in the Democrat primary for House District 62 and Sharon Chung in the Democrat primary for House District 91.

The following quote can be attributed to Kathi Griffin, IEA president:

“We are excited to recommend Rep. Thaddeus Jones, Rep. Sam Yingling, Michael Rabbitt, Laura Faver Dias and Sharon Chung for the Illinois General Assembly. These candidates show a strong understanding of public education issues, and we believe they will support legislation that promotes strong public schools."

Griffin said it is important that IEA members have a chance to weigh in on candidates running for office in Illinois, whether it be in school board races, legislative contests or for the state’s constitutional officer positions.

“There is a deep connection between schools and elected officials,” Griffin said. “Nearly everything that happens inside a school that impact our students is governed by a decision made outside of it. The laws, rules and regulations put in place dictate education policy on everything, including curriculum, safety and even what students eat. Those who work in public schools and higher education in Illinois need the ability to listen to candidates and determine who best represents the cares and concerns of our students and public education in our state.”

