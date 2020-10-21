MURPHYSBORO, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced today that his reelection campaign has been endorsed by the Illinois Education Association (IEA), an organization representing 138,000 educators across Illinois.

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Illinois Education Association has endorsed Congressman Mike Bost in this election,” said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “Congressman Bost has never hesitated to be a strong voice for our schools and students in the Metro East and in Southern Illinois.”

“Southern Illinois is blessed to have many great teachers and education professionals who’ve been working tirelessly to educate our kids throughout the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Bost. “I’m honored to have the support of the Illinois Education Association and look forward to continuing working together to support Southern Illinois students, teachers, and education professionals.”

