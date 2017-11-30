SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging’s (IDoA) Ombudsman is being named to the National Leadership Council for the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.

Jamie Freschi was elected to the 30-person Leadership Council which is made up of long-term care consumers, family members, consumer advocates, long-term care ombudsmen, and policy experts from across the country. She will serve a 3-year term and contribute to the Consumer Voice’s national policy advocacy. It has been more than 5 years since anyone from Illinois has served on the Council or Governing Board for the Consumer Voice.

“It is a true honor to be elected to the Leadership Council,” Freschi said. “The National Consumer Voice has been an amazing resource to me in my work as a State Ombudsman and I look forward to serving such an important and helpful organization.”

Jamie began her career in the Ombudsman Program 12 years ago at I CARE, a local Ombudsman Program based in Springfield. She received the 2014 Ombudsman of the Year award from the Illinois Association of Long-Term Care Ombudsmen, and has served as the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman for IDoA since June 1, 2015. Mandated by the Federal Older Americans Act and the Illinois Act on the Aging, Long-Term Care Ombudsmen work to resolve problems of individual residents and to bring about changes at the local, state and national levels to improve care.

“I am proud that one of our own has been elected to the National Leadership Council,” said Jean Bohnhoff, Director of IDoA. “The Consumer Voice has an extensive network of references, training materials and best practices to share. I look forward to even more collaboration with them now that Jamie is a part of the team.”

The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care was formed as NCCNHR (National Citizens’ Coalition for Nursing Home Reform) in 1975 because of public concern about substandard care in nursing homes. The organization is a primary source of information for consumers, families, caregivers, advocates and ombudsmen to help ensure quality care for the individual.

