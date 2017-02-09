Veterans’ services will still be offered in person at 80 VSO locations across the state during transition

Chicago, IL…. Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Chicago office will be moving down the street to the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building effective February 14th, 2017. Our office will close for business on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 and reopen for business on Tuesday February 14th, 2017.



“This move will add two Veteran Service Officers to our Cook 1 office, allowing us to triple our service offerings for our veterans in need,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries.



New Office Address:

George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building

69 W. Washington Street, Suite 1620

Chicago IL, 60601

The new office will house the staff currently in the IDVA office as well as the two additional VSOs, allowing faster service for our Illinois Veterans needing assistance. Veterans needing assistance while this office is closed can call (Within Illinois): 800-437-9824; (Out-of-State): 217-782-6641; TDD: 217-524-4645 or email us at webmail@dva.state.il.us.

Veterans can also locate the closest VSO location during the transition or anytime by going to the IDVA website – www.illinois.gov/veterans.

