CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) named Love Foundation as recipient of the Illinois Veterans’ Business and Appreciation Award for First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018. The Award was presented yuesterday at the Love Foundation in Chicago, Illinois. The Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award highlights and honors the work of any business or organization in Illinois that has significantly helped veterans, and whose contributions to those who have served our country, are documented and deserve to be recognized. This award is designed to highlight and honor those businesses or organizations that go above and beyond the regular call of service to support veterans. Nominees are evaluated on the basis of their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these heroes.

As the owner of Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill, Quentin Love transforms his restaurant into a soup kitchen to give free meals to the homeless every Monday and has served more than 100,000 free meals to the community. Since its founding in 2001 the Love Foundation has worked to address the needs of underserved communities providing holistic programs focused on leadership development, workforce development, and healthy living. The Love Foundation operates under the leadership of Quentin Love, an honorably discharged Marine Corps veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Quentin Love and his foundation understand the value of service and sacrifice for the greater good, because he lived it. Both on and off the battlefield, Veterans like Quentin exemplify the meaning of selfless courage and compassion,” said Director Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award will be awarded quarterly from the nominations received. The business of the year will be selected from the four businesses awarded the Illinois Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award. The Business selected will be honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August of each year.

More like this: