SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) named Adonai Community Support Services as recipient of the Illinois Veterans’ Business and Appreciation Award for First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017. The Award was presented at 11:00 am on November 21 at the American Legion in Aledo, Illinois. The Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award highlights and honors the work of any business or organization in Illinois that has significantly helped veterans, and whose contributions to those who have served our country, are documented and deserve to be recognized. This award is designed to highlight and honor those businesses or organizations that go above and beyond the regular call of service to support veterans. Nominees are evaluated on the basis of their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these heroes.

Adonai Community Support Services (ACSS) mission is to assists Veterans of all eras who desire help with challenges or barriers presented by military service. ACSS exists to not only

answer questions, but to also provide advocacy by partnering with the Veteran or Veteran's

family. The services provided grant a wide range of support and collaboration in navigating

the massive networks of Veteran support organizations in existence. Numerous unique and complex situations can arise for many Veterans throughout their families, employment, school, and various other life aspects. It is often difficult to not only ask for assistance, but to also navigate the systems in place that provide the very assistance needed. If unable to fully assist, an ACSS advocate will ensure the respective Veteran or Veteran’s family member is guided to the appropriate support organization. ACSS does not hand-off the Veteran to another agency, but walks through the process until final resolution. ACSS was founded and is currently managed by Veteran Amy Hess.

“As a Veteran, soldier, spouse of a soldier and a mother, Amy Hess knows all the difficulties and opportunities of being in a military family. She has been in the Veteran’s shoes and understands the many different faceted situations,” said Director Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “She is truly deserving of this award.”

The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award will be awarded quarterly from the nominations received. The business of the year will be selected from the four businesses awarded the Illinois Patriotic Business and Appreciation Award. The Business selected will be honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August of each year.

