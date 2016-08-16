Program designed to assist the Veterans in Illinois on Veteran’s Day



SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) held Veterans Day at the Illinois State Fair this past Sunday. During the program Erica Jeffries, Director of IDVA announced a new State-wide program to thank the service men and women, our veterans and their families. “On Friday, November 11, 2016, people all over this great state of Illinois will be able to spend part of their day engaged in volunteer service projects focused on benefiting our Illinois Heroes,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries.

Veteran Organizations can register a project for volunteers to assist them on Veterans Day. Illinoisans can look for a project in their area and sign up to volunteer for that project. To register a project or to volunteer for a veteran project go to www.illinois.gov/veterans and click on ‘Serving Those Who Served’ Follow the prompts on the page and you will be registered either with a project for your veterans organization or to volunteer and help with that project.

This is the first year for this program and is planned to become an annual event. “You, your family, friends, church, civic club, scout troop, neighbors could be a big help to a group of men and women who could use your volunteer assistance! Whether it’s painting, helping with an event or other activities, your help will be greatly appreciated,” said Jeffries.

A conference call is available to anyone interested in asking questions or learning more about this program this Thursday, August 18th at 11:00 am. To join the call follow these directions:

You can click here: https://connect17.uc.att.com/stateofil/meet/?ExEventID=84037150212

Or for dialing-in only:

1. Dial one of the numbers listed below:

* Toll-Free Number (in USA): 888-494-4032.

2. When prompted, enter the Meeting Access Code: 403-715-0212#

