SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the following type “AA” and “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act processed during the first quarter of 2017. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

April

Harmony Nursing & Rehab Center, a 180-bed skilled care facility located at 3919 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to conduct a follow-up assessment of an eye condition in which the resident was admitted to the hospital with conjunctival infection, and conduct a skin assessment in which deep tissue injuries were found. The facility has requested a hearing.

Hope Creek Care Center, a 245-bed skilled care facility located at 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident resulting in the resident sustaining a broken femur. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

Lexington Health Care Center of Lombard, a 224-bed skilled care facility located at 2100 South Finley Road, Lombard, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident resulting in the resident sustaining a fractured femur. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

Midway Neurological/Rehab Center, a 404-bed skilled care facility located at 8540 South Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent a resident from entering a restricted room and falling five stories down a laundry chute. The resident sustained multiple broken bones requiring hospitalization and surgery. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $25,000.

Mulberry Manor, a 64-bed intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located at 612 East Davie Street, Anna, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $10,000 for failure to provide oversite on policies concerning resident elopement, ingestion of non-food items (PICA), investigation of peer-to-peer abuse, reporting of incidents, documentation of pressure ulcers. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $6,500.

Pleasant View Rehab & HCC, a 74-bed skilled care facility located at 500 North Jackson Street, Morrison, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to for failure to provide care in a safe manner and prevent a resident from falling from a chair and suffering several fractures. The facility requested a hearing.

Rosewood Care Center of Galesburg, a 180-bed skilled care facility located at 1250 West Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide immediate treatment for a resident suffering a femur fracture. The facility requested a hearing and paid $12,500.

Sharon Health Care Elms, a 98-bed skilled care facility located at 3611North Rochelle, Peoria, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent falls resulting in injury to a resident. The facility requested a hearing and paid $9,821.

Washington Christian Village, 122-bed skilled care facility located at 1201 Newcastle Road, Washington, has been cited with two “A” violations and fined $50,000 for failure to properly administer one resident’s medications resulting in emergent hospitalization, and prevent stage four pressure sores. The facility requested a hearing and paid $27,776.50.

Wentworth Rehab and HCC, a 300-bed skilled care facility located at 201 West 69th Street, Chicago, has been cited with two “A” violations and fined $50,000 for failure to provide emergency care to a resident involved in a fire, and to report to the physician the inability to follow a resident’s care plan. The facility requested a hearing.

May

DuPage Care Center, a 368-bed skilled care facility located at 400 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to safety transfer between a chair and a bed, residents who are dependent upon help, resulting in three residents sustaining injuries. The facility has requested a hearing.

Manorcare of Westmont, a 149-bed skilled care facility located at 512 East Ogden Avenue, Westmont, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent an avoidable accident when an employee ran over a residents feet with a heavy metal food cart causing multiple injuries. The facility has requested a hearing.

Meadows Mennonite Home, a 159-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 24588 Church Street, Chenoa, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to protect six residents from a staff member who mentally abused and humiliated the residents by taking unauthorized pictures and video, which included partial nudity, and posting them on social media. The facility also failed to report the known unauthorized pictures. The facility has requested a hearing.

Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care, a 98-bed skilled care facility located at 410 Fletcher, Jerseyville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to include a resident’s Advance Directive in their care plan, resulting in the death of a resident for whom cardiopulmonary resuscitation was not being performed. The facility has requested a hearing.

June

Addolorata Villa, a 141-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located at 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident at risk for falls, who fell and sustained fractures requiring hospitalization. The facility has requested a hearing.

Covenant Health Care Center-Batavia, a 99-bed skilled care facility located at 831 North Batavia Avenue, Batavia, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to safely transfer a resident who suffered a fracture, was admitted to hospice, and later died. The facility has requested a hearing.

Lydia Healthcare, a 412-bed intermediate care facility located at 13901 South Lydia, Robbins, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise a resident to prevent the ingestion of non-edible objects. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

Mado Healthcare – Douglas Park, a 172-bed intermediate care facility located at 1550 South Albany, Chicago, has been cited with an “AA” violation and fined $50,000 for failure to intervene when a resident physically assaulted another resident, resulting in hospitalization due head inquiries and subsequent death. The facility has requested a hearing.

Morton Terrace H &R Centre, a 166-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 191 East Queenwood Road, Morton, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide prompt medical care for a resident with a worsening lack of blood flow to the leg, contributing the resident’s death. The facility has requested a hearing.

Pleasant Hill Village, a 98-bed skilled care facility located at 1010 West North Street, Girard, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to assess and monitor the positioning of a resident in bed, which may have contributed to the resident’s death. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $17,680.

Regency Care of Morris, a 123-bed skilled care facility located at 1095 Twilight Drive, Morris, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to identify worsening wounds, notify the physician, and treat the wounds for residents with pressure sores. The facility requested a waiver.

Rosewood Care Center of Peoria, a 120-bed skilled care facility located at 1500 West Northmoor Road, Peoria, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to identify and prevent pressure sore from worsening, notify a physician for treatment, and maintain clean hand hygiene while providing care to residents. The facility has requested a hearing.

