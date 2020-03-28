SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced today 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.

- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

- McHenry County: male 50s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: female 90s

- Will County: female 90s

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85 percent of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering from severe illness.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

More like this: