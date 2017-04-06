Bridging Health Equity Across Communities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Center for Minority Health Services is hosting an event in the north hall of the State Capitol on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to celebrate National Minority Health Month. IDPH, in conjunction with other public health entities and community partners, will have information and resources about programs and initiatives focused on minority health in Illinois.

Celebrated every April, National Minority Health Month is an effort to raise awareness about health disparities that continue to affect racial and ethnic minority populations. The mission of the IDPH Center for Minority Health Services is to improve the health and well-being of Illinois’ minority populations through the development of health policies and culturally and linguistically appropriate programs to eliminate health disparities. In accordance with this year’s National Minority Health Month theme, “Bridging Health Equity Across Communities,” IDPH will continue to work with stakeholders and communities toward accelerating health equity and eliminating health disparities to make Illinois a stronger and healthier state.

The United States has become increasingly diverse in the last century. Approximately 36 percent of the population belongs to a racial or ethnic group.

Although health indicators such as life expectancy and infant mortality have improved for most Americans, some minorities experience a disproportionate burden of preventable disease, death, and disability compared to non-minorities.

Illinois’ four major racial and ethnic minority groups account for approximately 37 percent of the state’s population.

We encourage you to join us for this event and other health events around the state as we work together to bridge efforts and to increase health equity across communities in Illinois and the nation.

