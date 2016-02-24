SPRINGFIELD — February 24, 2016. The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) released the following statement to recognize February 21 to 27 as Grain Bin Safety Week:

“During the busiest time of transporting grain out of storage bins, it’s important to make sure farmers are alert of the dangers of entrapment and engulfment,” said IDOL Director Hugo Chaviano. “Raising awareness of life-saving extraction methods and procedures can also improve responder and victim safety.”

Last year at the Illinois State Fair, the Department partnered with the Illinois Fire Services Institute to educate and engage the public on:

9.56% of Illinois total economic output is generated by the agricultural and Illinois’ agricultural commodities generate $19 billion annually. Family farms make up 97% of Illinois agricultural industry. 7 out of 10 grain bin accidents happen on family farms. Grain bin accidents/fatalities have been on the rise in Illinois, and the state now ranks 2nd nationally for such incidents.

“To decrease grain bin accidents in our state, we need to continue our efforts of raising awareness, educating the public and offering training resources,” said Director Chaviano. “That’s why we are working with first responders, agribusinesses and the entire community to support grain bin safety and rescue measures.”

Grain Bin Safety Week is a national effort to promote the prevention of injuries and deaths that occur each year in grain bins.

To view the video of last year’s grain bin safety demonstration at the State Fair, visit the Facebook fan page at https://www.facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor/.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit our website at labor.illinois.gov. The “Illinois Grain Rescue Tube Locator” app can be found on the iOS and Android Stores. You can also follow us on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

