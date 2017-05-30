SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) announces that updated prevailing wage rates are now available. To view rates, click here. These rates are effective for work performed on public works projects on or after Monday, June 5, 2017.

According to the Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/0.01-12), contractors and subcontractors are required to pay laborers, workers, and mechanics employed on public works projects no less than the general prevailing rate of wages for work of similar character in the locality where the work is performed.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

