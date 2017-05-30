SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) announces that updated prevailing wage rates are now available. To view rates, click here. These rates are effective for work performed on public works projects on or after Monday, June 5, 2017.

According to the Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/0.01-12), contractors and subcontractors are required to pay laborers, workers, and mechanics employed on public works projects no less than the general prevailing rate of wages for work of similar character in the locality where the work is performed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

More like this:

Belt’s Measure Raises Wages For Working People
2 days ago
Comptroller Mendoza Reminds Construction Workers About Illinois Prevailing Wage Laws
Apr 14, 2025
IDOL Recognizes Five Years of Online Collection of Certified Payrolls from Contractors on Public Works Projects
Jan 30, 2025
Riverbend Communities Renew Electricity Aggregation Program With Fixed Rates
Yesterday
Durbin, Duckworth, Kelly Introduce Legislation To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities
Apr 1, 2025

 