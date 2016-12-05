Another step in the Rauner Administration’s efforts to modernize government

SPRINGFIELD—December 5, 2016. The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today announced that it has updated the Day and Temporary Labor Services Agency Application, which is its latest technical upgrade. These improvements add to the Rauner Administration’s efforts to modernize technology within state government so services are streamlined for taxpayers.

“Updating the technology and procedures of the Department is one of our top priorities,” said IDOL Director Hugo Chaviano. “That’s why we have worked hard to transition many paper forms to more convenient, secure, and efficient online applications.”

The annual license renewal period for day and temporary labor agencies will end on December 31, 2016. Now, the 322 temp agencies that operate in Illinois have the option to submit their registration online. Additionally, the temp agency applicants can pay licensing fees using e-Pay, the State’s electronic payment services program, and check the application status. After review and approval, IDOL will issue e-certificates by email, thus saving postage costs and processing time.

“Illinois was recently recognized as one of the most improved states in technology usage,” said Hardik Bhatt, Illinois CIO and Secretary Designate for the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT). “IDOL’s move to online registration is yet another example of how technology continues to improve service we provide to the people of Illinois.”

“State government should be using today’s technology,” said IDOL Director Chaviano. “We hope that our tech advancements will enable businesses to focus more on their enterprise and hiring workers rather than filling out paperwork.”

IDOL has also restructured the female and minority building trade apprenticeship report, the prevailing wage survey, and the one day rest in seven days form to all online formats. These updates are part of the Rapid Results Program, led by Central Management Services (CMS) with application development guided by DoIT.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. You can also find IDOL on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or follow on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

