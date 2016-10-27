CARTERVILLE—October 27, 2016. To promote workplace safety, Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Director Hugo Chaviano joined employers and employees at the 16th Annual Southern Illinois Occupational Safety and Health (SIOSH) Day Conference. Illinois OSHA, along with many industry groups, sponsored this event to provide expert occupational safety and health management resources for employers of all sizes and industries.

“Safety in the workplace is paramount to not just workers, but also to their families and the economy at large,” said IDOL Director Chaviano. “That’s why it is great to see so many employees and employers come out to learn from each other about occupational safety.”

The conference offered breakout sessions and networking opportunities with speakers and vendors from industry, higher education and regulatory agencies. Workers and businesses were able to learn about best practices and ask questions of peers and compliance agents about how standards are practically applied. Illinois OSHA, a division within IDOL, was available to answer questions and sign up businesses for its On-Site Safety & Health Consultation Program, which offers free, confidential safety assistance to small to medium size employers of 500 or less.

For the past two years at SIOSH Day, IDOL has also presented the Governor’s Safety Award to a company that has made significant contributions to safety and health training or research that have had lasting impact for workers. This year’s award recipient is WRB Refining, LP, which employs more than 1,100 workers in Roxana, IL.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov.

