SPRINGFIELD – New rules aimed at better safety and efficiency for the amusement ride industry and its customers were finalized this month by the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL). The rules, which have been in the works since 2018, guide how the IDOL will enforce the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

“My staff and I have worked to update these rules in consultation with our Amusement Ride and Safety Board to reflect changes in law and best practices,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik. “It is imperative when families go to amusement parks and other sites featuring rides and attractions, that they feel safe doing so. We believe these rule changes will help bring that peace of mind concerning safety.”

Article continues after sponsor message

One significant change is the creation of new rules allowing IDOL to regulate and inspect aerial adventure courses, which have become more popular in recent years. The new aerial adventure course rules, which will be posted at https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Rides/Pages/ARAS-Act.aspx , apply to all such attractions that require personal safety equipment.

Other changes include:

• Elimination of the need for a four-year degree to be an amusement ride inspector, instead allowing for experience to count towards qualification.

• Increase of the inspection fees to $130 for large inflatable amusement attractions – 1,500 square feet or larger.

• Rule change to reflect a recently enacted law that increases the penalty the department may assess an amusement ride operator for not conducting a criminal background check on its employees.

• Codification of the proper name of the division with the Illinois Department of Labor – the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division.

• Codification of the practice to allow for electronic fund transfers to pay permit fees.

More information on IDOL’s Amusement Ride and Safety Division is available at: https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Rides/Pages/default.aspx

More like this: