GRAFTON – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events for its Juvenile Justice Specialist Intern positions.

The positions are full-time, year-round, shift-work positions and there are job openings at the following Illinois youth centers: Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Grafton, and Lincoln. The position has a starting salary of $65,004; and interested applicants must attend an upcoming required screening event to be considered. The screening dates and locations are listed below:

Phoenix Emerging Adults Career & Education (PEACE) Center at St. Charles- 3825 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, IL (Applicants for Chicago and Warrenville youth centers should also attend this screening.)

  • October 21, 2025
  • November 18, 2025

Monarch Youth Center- 861 S. State St., Lincoln, IL

  • November 13, 2025
  • December 10, 2025

Illinois Youth Center Pere Marquette- 17808 State Highway 100W, Grafton, IL

  • October 17, 2025
  • November 14, 2025
  • December 12, 2025

All screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire and must complete an online application prior to arrival. A copy of the applicant’s driver’s license, birth certificate, college transcript (if applicable), and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening. Please visit idjj.illinois.gov/careers for a full list of documents needed.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be eligible to work in the United States. Candidates without a bachelor’s degree must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and two or more years of experience providing direct care to youth in the form of residential care, coaching, case management, or mentoring.

More information is available at idjj.illinois.gov/careers or by contacting Jim Crowley at jim.crowley@illinois.gov.

