Illinois Department Of Juvenile Justice To Host Job Screenings
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events for its Juvenile Justice Specialist Intern positions.
The positions are full-time, year-round, shift-work positions and there are job openings at the following Illinois youth centers: Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Grafton, and Harrisburg. The position has a starting salary of $54,648; and interested applicants must attend an upcoming required screening event to be considered.
Illinois Youth Center- 3825 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, IL
- July 11, 2023
- Aug 15, 2023
- Sept 19, 2023
Alton Mental Health Center, Auditorium, 4500 College Ave., Alton, IL
- July 13, 2023
- Aug 17, 2023
- Sept 21, 2023
All screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire for physical agility testing and must complete an online application prior to arrival. A copy of the applicant’s driver’s license, birth certificate, college transcript (if applicable), and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be eligible to work in the United States. Candidates without a bachelor’s degree must have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and two or more years of experience providing direct care to youth in the form of residential care, coaching, case management, or mentoring.
More information is available at idjj.illinois.gov/careers or by contacting Jim Crowley at jim.crowley@illinois.gov.
