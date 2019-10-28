CHICAGO – Today, the Illinois Department of Insurance released the health insurance rates and analysis for the Illinois Exchange 2020 Plan Year. The Illinois on-Exchange marketplace has five carriers offering health insurance plans, including Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, a new company on the Illinois On-Exchange market this year. Multiple plans are available in all 102 Illinois counties, and in most counties, consumers have more than one carrier to pick from. Overall, premium rates are down and rating areas remain unchanged from 2019.

“We’re committed to ensuring Illinoisans have access to quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of their background. No one should have to go without health coverage; and through the ACA healthcare exchange, Illinois residents can find the right plan and coverage for their families,” said IDOI Director Robert Muriel.

There are 142 plans available this year, and most Illinois consumers will have more plans to choose from than in 2019. Get Covered Illinois (GCI) is the official health marketplace or “exchange” for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government. Open enrollment starts on November 1 and will continue through December 15, 2019. After the deadline, consumers will not be able to purchase insurance coverage, unless they have a qualifying life event.

More than 312,000 people enrolled in ACA health insurance plans during open enrollment last year. “Illinois residents can be confident that when they purchase a plan on the marketplace, annual checkups and other preventive care will be covered free of charge. Just as important, mental health and substance use disorder benefits will be covered in parity with medical and surgical benefits,” said Brian Gorman, GCI’s Director of Outreach and Consumer Education. “Get Covered Illinois and the Illinois Department of Insurance are here to help ensure that their rights are protected.”

For the 2020 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, visit https://insurance.illinois.gov/ .

For information on the Get Covered Illinois Open Enrollment period, visit: https://getcovered.illinois.gov/en

