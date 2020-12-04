CHICAGO – Robert Muriel, Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance, announced today that he’ll leave his position on December 11, 2020. Muriel was appointed to the position by Governor J.B. Pritzker in March 2019.

“Director Muriel’s legal background and knowledge of insurance laws has been an asset to Illinois’ effective regulation of the insurance industry. He was at the forefront of our efforts to hold companies accountable for compliance with mental health parity statutes and has been instrumental in establishing the Department as a leader among state regulators. I thank Rob for his service and valuable contributions, and I wish him continued success,” said Governor Pritzker.

“I would like to thank Governor Pritzker for giving me the opportunity to serve and make a difference in the lives of Illinoisans” Director Muriel said. “It has also been my pleasure to lead such a hardworking, talented IDOI team, committed to protecting insurance consumers and fostering a competitive insurance marketplace.”

IDOI’s Chief Deputy Director of Product Lines, Shannon Whalen, will fill in as Interim Acting Director.

