The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced two more “Same Site” adult use cannabis licenses.

This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at that location, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. These recent approvals raise the total number of approved “Same Site” licenses to 48 and the total number of dispensaries licensed to sell adult use cannabis up to 50. The list of dispensaries approved for adult use cannabis sales can be found here.

Under the law, existing medical cannabis dispensaries are permitted to open an adult use dispensary at the same site as their medical dispensary, as well as a second site for adult use sales at a different location.

In addition, IDFPR recently concluded its first round for new applicants, including social equity applicants, who had the opportunity to apply for an additional 75 adult use cannabis licenses. Social equity applicants are eligible for additional points on their application and for technical assistance, low-interest loans and fee reductions. Those licenses will be granted beginning May 1.

The medical dispensaries who received early approval adult use licenses this week are:

Mindful Dispensary

1433 W. Fullerton Ave. Ste. C

Addison, IL 60101

Nature’s Care Company

975 Rohlwing Rd.

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

The Department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult use cannabis.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product, and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

