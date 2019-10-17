CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced six more “Same Site” adult use cannabis licenses, which will allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to obtain an adult use dispensing license. This license will permit the dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at that location starting January 1, 2020, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws. These recent approvals raise the total number of approved “Same Site” licenses to eleven. The list of dispensaries approved for adult use cannabis sales can be found here.

In addition to opening adult use dispensaries at the same site of their medical cannabis dispensaries, existing medical cannabis dispensaries are permitted under the law to open a second site for adult use sales at a different location.

The medical dispensaries who this week received early approval adult use licenses are:

Phoenix Botanical Dispensary

1704 S. Neil St. C

Champaign, IL 61820

MedMar

2696 McFarland Rd.

Rockford, IL 61107

MedMar

3812 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60613

PDI Medical Dispensary

1623 Barclay Blvd.

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

FloraMedex

7955 W. Grand Ave.

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Mapleglen Care Center

4777 Stenstrom Rd.

Rockford, IL 61109

The Department anticipates receiving additional applications for early approval adult use licenses as municipalities adopt relevant zoning ordinances regarding adult use cannabis.

Starting January 1, 2020, the law permits Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Registered patients in the medical cannabis pilot program may possess more than 30 grams of cannabis if it is grown and secured in their residence under certain conditions.

A summary of the adult use cannabis law in Illinois may be found here.

