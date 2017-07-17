SPRINGFIELD –With three-quarters of all professions within the Division of Professional Regulation now able to apply and renew their license via the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s (IDFPR) Online Services Portal, Secretary Bryan A. Schneider is announcing the Department will no longer accept paper applications for specific professions that have already been migrated online beginning September 1, 2017.

Professions impacted by this deadline include: Advance Practice Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse, Barber, Cosmetologist, Esthetician, Nail Technician, Certified Public Accountant, Massage Therapist, Limited Liability Company, Medical Corporation, Permanent Employee Registration Card, Pharmacy Technician, Professional Service Corporation and Public Accounting Firm.

Article continues after sponsor message

All paper applications and payments postmarked before September 1st will be accepted and processed. Those postmarked on or after September 1st for impacted professions will be returned to the sender.

More than 800,000 regulated professionals are now able to take advantage of IDFPR’s online licensure services to quickly and easily apply and renew their license. For a complete list of professions now online, please visit IDFPR’s Online Services Portal. IDFPR began the transition to paperless, digital technology in 2016 as a part of Governor Rauner’s efforts to transform state services and reduce processing delays. The initiative is saving the state nearly $3 million in postage, paper and printing costs over the next five years.

“Promoting efficiency, while providing an overall better experience for licensed professionals has been the focus of our endeavor to create a modernized licensure process,” said Bryan A. Schneider, IDFPR Secretary. “As we look to further improve service to our professions already migrated online, we are ending the practice of accepting the paper application. By doing this, we complete their electronic transformation, granting our licensees the ability to apply for licensure or renewal anytime, anyplace through the convenience of their electronic device of choice.”

IDFPR’s Division of Professional Regulation currently licenses over 1.1 million professionals in more than 200 license categories throughout the State of Illinois.

Follow IDFPR on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to stay current on the latest from the state’s regulatory agency.

More like this: