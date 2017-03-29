Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure. Forty communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $15.3 million. These grants will help Illinois’ low-income communities undertake much needed public infrastructure projects such as water, sanitary system and sewer enhancements that become the backbone of future growth and economic development.
CDBG recipients:
Bureau County
Village of Cherry - $450,000 - Replacement of water mains
Village of Granville - $400,132 – Water treatment plant improvements
Village of Neponset - $341,865 - Water tower rehabilitation
Carroll County
City of Mount Carroll - $110,125 - Sanitary sewer system improvements
Christian County
Village of Kincaid - $304,066 - Target areas sewer main replacements
Cumberland County
City of Neoga - $450,000 - Phase I Water Distribution improvements
Douglas County
City of Arcola - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements
Edgar County
City of Chrisman - $450,000 - Excess flow treatment improvement
Stratton Township - $322,688 - Rural water extension
Edwards County
Village of West Salem - $398,842 - Sewer treatment system improvements
Fayette County and Shelby County
Oconee Township - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements
Franklin County
City of Orient - $237,540 - Rehabilitate 10 municipal sewer pump stations
City of Sesser - $450,000 - Rehabilitation of sanitary sewer trunk line
City of Christopher - $388,493 - Target area sewer main replacements
Fulton County
Village of London Mills - $441,535 - Village-wide water main replacement
Gallatin County
Shawnee Township - $450,000 - Water main extension
Grundy County
Village of South Wilmington - $450,000 - Water tower replacement
Hancock County
City of Warsaw - $417,044 - Sanitary sewer system extension
City of Carthage - $450,000 - New water treatment facility
Hancock County and Henderson County
City of Dallas City - $450,000 – Target repair and replacement of sanitary sewer
Hardin County
City of Rosiclare - $450,000 - Replacement of water main
Johnson County
County of Johnson - $152,333 - East Crossroads water main extension
LaSalle County
City of Streator - $450,000 - Build sanitary and storm sewers
Lawrence County
City of Lawrenceville - $395,820 - Water line replacement along 8th Street
Macoupin County
City of Carlinville - $450,000 - Replace water mains in a target area
Village of Palmyra - $428,000 - Construct 75,000 gallon water storage tank
Village of Modesto - $57,500 - Stormwater drainage improvements
Marshall County
Village of Sparland - $61,521 - Replace sanitary sewer force main
McDonough County
City of Macomb - $450,000 - Water distribution system improvements
Mercer County
Village of New Windsor - $450,000 - LMI Sewer Hook-ups to sewer collection system
Montgomery County
Village of Butler - $446,640 - Target water main replacements
Ogle County
City of Rochelle - $284,652 - Construct sewer lining
Peoria County
Village of Glasford - $450,000 - Sewer system improvements
Perry County
City of Pinckneyville - $364,647 - Sanitary sewer transmission main replacement
Randolph County
Village of Percy - $359,000 - Water main replacement
Shelby County
Village of Findlay - $450,000 - Construct new water tower
Village of Strasburg - $450,000 - Phase II Water Distribution Improvements
Tazewell County
Village of Creve Coeur - $444,500 - South Creve Couer Avenue water main replacement
Williamson County
City of Herrin - $450,000 - Replace lift station, manhole and corresponding pipe
City of Johnston City - $385,547 - Target area sewer main replacements
The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are only available to units of general local government (i.e., cities, villages, townships and counties). Municipalities must be 50,000 or less in population and must not be located in an urban county that receives entitlement program funds (there are 42 entitlement communities in Illinois that receive their own allocation of CDBG funds).
