SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure. Forty communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $15.3 million. These grants will help Illinois’ low-income communities undertake much needed public infrastructure projects such as water, sanitary system and sewer enhancements that become the backbone of future growth and economic development.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CDBG recipients:

Bureau County

Village of Cherry  - $450,000 - Replacement of water mains

Village of Granville - $400,132 – Water treatment plant improvements

Village of Neponset - $341,865 - Water tower rehabilitation

Carroll County

City of Mount Carroll - $110,125 - Sanitary sewer system improvements

Christian County

Village of Kincaid - $304,066 - Target areas sewer main replacements

Cumberland County

City of Neoga - $450,000 - Phase I Water Distribution improvements

Douglas County

City of Arcola - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements

Edgar County

City of Chrisman - $450,000 - Excess flow treatment improvement

Stratton Township - $322,688 - Rural water extension

Edwards County

Village of West Salem - $398,842 - Sewer treatment system improvements

Fayette County and Shelby County

Oconee Township - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements

Franklin County

City of Orient - $237,540 - Rehabilitate 10 municipal sewer pump stations

City of Sesser - $450,000 - Rehabilitation of sanitary sewer trunk line

City of Christopher - $388,493 - Target area sewer main replacements

Fulton County

Village of London Mills - $441,535 - Village-wide water main replacement

Gallatin County

Shawnee Township - $450,000 - Water main extension

Grundy County

Village of South Wilmington - $450,000 - Water tower replacement

Hancock County

City of Warsaw - $417,044 - Sanitary sewer system extension

City of Carthage - $450,000 - New water treatment facility

Hancock County and Henderson County

City of Dallas City - $450,000 – Target repair and replacement of sanitary sewer

Article continues after sponsor message

Hardin County

City of Rosiclare - $450,000 - Replacement of water main

Johnson County

County of Johnson - $152,333 - East Crossroads water main extension

LaSalle County

City of Streator - $450,000 - Build sanitary and storm sewers

Lawrence County

City of Lawrenceville - $395,820 - Water line replacement along 8th Street

Macoupin County

City of Carlinville - $450,000 - Replace water mains in a target area

Village of Palmyra - $428,000 - Construct 75,000 gallon water storage tank

Village of Modesto - $57,500 - Stormwater drainage improvements

Marshall County

Village of Sparland - $61,521 - Replace sanitary sewer force main

McDonough County

City of Macomb - $450,000 - Water distribution system improvements

Mercer County

Village of New Windsor - $450,000 - LMI Sewer Hook-ups to sewer collection system

Montgomery County

Village of Butler - $446,640 - Target water main replacements

Ogle County

City of Rochelle - $284,652 - Construct sewer lining

Peoria County

Village of Glasford - $450,000 - Sewer system improvements

Perry County

City of Pinckneyville - $364,647 - Sanitary sewer transmission main replacement

Randolph County

Village of Percy - $359,000 - Water main replacement

Shelby County

Village of Findlay - $450,000 - Construct new water tower

Village of Strasburg - $450,000 - Phase II Water Distribution Improvements

Tazewell County

Village of Creve Coeur - $444,500 - South Creve Couer Avenue water main replacement

Williamson County

City of Herrin - $450,000 - Replace lift station, manhole and corresponding pipe

City of Johnston City - $385,547 - Target area sewer main replacements

The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act).  Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program.  State-administered funds are only available to units of general local government (i.e., cities, villages, townships and counties). Municipalities must be 50,000 or less in population and must not be located in an urban county that receives entitlement program funds (there are 42 entitlement communities in Illinois that receive their own allocation of CDBG funds).

More like this:

Budzinski Votes No On Continuing Resolution: She Lists Impact On Her District's Projects
Mar 12, 2025
Glen Carbon Trustees Approve Two Street Projects
Feb 12, 2025
Godfrey Trustees Agree To Sue Alton
Mar 21, 2025
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
6 days ago
Glen Carbon Street Improvement Projects Pending Board Approval
Jan 14, 2025

 