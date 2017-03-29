Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure. Forty communities across the state will receive federal funds totaling $15.3 million. These grants will help Illinois’ low-income communities undertake much needed public infrastructure projects such as water, sanitary system and sewer enhancements that become the backbone of future growth and economic development. CDBG recipients: Bureau County Village of Cherry - $450,000 - Replacement of water mains Village of Granville - $400,132 – Water treatment plant improvements Village of Neponset - $341,865 - Water tower rehabilitation Carroll County City of Mount Carroll - $110,125 - Sanitary sewer system improvements Christian County Village of Kincaid - $304,066 - Target areas sewer main replacements Cumberland County City of Neoga - $450,000 - Phase I Water Distribution improvements Douglas County City of Arcola - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements Edgar County City of Chrisman - $450,000 - Excess flow treatment improvement Stratton Township - $322,688 - Rural water extension Edwards County Village of West Salem - $398,842 - Sewer treatment system improvements Fayette County and Shelby County Oconee Township - $450,000 - Water distribution improvements Franklin County City of Orient - $237,540 - Rehabilitate 10 municipal sewer pump stations City of Sesser - $450,000 - Rehabilitation of sanitary sewer trunk line City of Christopher - $388,493 - Target area sewer main replacements Fulton County Village of London Mills - $441,535 - Village-wide water main replacement Gallatin County Shawnee Township - $450,000 - Water main extension Grundy County Village of South Wilmington - $450,000 - Water tower replacement Hancock County City of Warsaw - $417,044 - Sanitary sewer system extension City of Carthage - $450,000 - New water treatment facility Hancock County and Henderson County City of Dallas City - $450,000 – Target repair and replacement of sanitary sewer Article continues after sponsor message Hardin County City of Rosiclare - $450,000 - Replacement of water main Johnson County County of Johnson - $152,333 - East Crossroads water main extension LaSalle County City of Streator - $450,000 - Build sanitary and storm sewers Lawrence County City of Lawrenceville - $395,820 - Water line replacement along 8th Street Macoupin County City of Carlinville - $450,000 - Replace water mains in a target area Village of Palmyra - $428,000 - Construct 75,000 gallon water storage tank Village of Modesto - $57,500 - Stormwater drainage improvements Marshall County Village of Sparland - $61,521 - Replace sanitary sewer force main McDonough County City of Macomb - $450,000 - Water distribution system improvements Mercer County Village of New Windsor - $450,000 - LMI Sewer Hook-ups to sewer collection system Montgomery County Village of Butler - $446,640 - Target water main replacements Ogle County City of Rochelle - $284,652 - Construct sewer lining Peoria County Village of Glasford - $450,000 - Sewer system improvements Perry County City of Pinckneyville - $364,647 - Sanitary sewer transmission main replacement Randolph County Village of Percy - $359,000 - Water main replacement Shelby County Village of Findlay - $450,000 - Construct new water tower Village of Strasburg - $450,000 - Phase II Water Distribution Improvements Tazewell County Village of Creve Coeur - $444,500 - South Creve Couer Avenue water main replacement Williamson County City of Herrin - $450,000 - Replace lift station, manhole and corresponding pipe City of Johnston City - $385,547 - Target area sewer main replacements The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are only available to units of general local government (i.e., cities, villages, townships and counties). Municipalities must be 50,000 or less in population and must not be located in an urban county that receives entitlement program funds (there are 42 entitlement communities in Illinois that receive their own allocation of CDBG funds). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending