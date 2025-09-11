SPRINGFIELD – President Mark Guethle and the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association (IDCCA) strongly condemned the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier today.



“Let me be perfectly clear: nothing justifies the horrific violence we saw today. While we may never have agreed with Charlie Kirk, there is never an excuse for violence. Full stop,” said President Guethle. “We are shocked and horrified by what seems to have been a politically motivated murder and we extend our deepest sympathy to Charlie’s wife and family as well as the students and community members who had to endure this tragic event.”

He continued, “We are the party of democracy. That means we believe in the democratic process as the way to settle political differences and make change. We will never condone, excuse or tolerate violent tactics in the political arena.”

Article continues after sponsor message

McCombie Responds To Charlie Kirk Assassination

CHICAGO – After Illinoisan and co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University, Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie issued the following statement:

“My heart is broken, and I am angry. Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a senseless act of violence. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who loved him.

“It is deeply disturbing that hatred has escalated to the point where lives are being stolen. That this happened while he was speaking on political violence at a university, a place that should be dedicated to free speech and the open exchange of ideas, makes it even more tragic. If ideas cannot be debated on campus without fear of violence, we have truly lost our way.

“Grief and outrage go hand in hand today. The assassin remains at large, and justice must be swift.”

More like this: