WASHINGTON, DC – Today the Republican members of Illinois’ U.S. House delegation released the following statement about their concerns over talks of the President commuting the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich:

“It’s important that we take a strong stand against pay-to-play politics, especially in Illinois where four of our last eight Governors have gone to federal prison for public corruption. Commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, who has a clear and documented record of egregious corruption, sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials. We stand by our letter and urge the President to not commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence.”

The statement was issued jointly between U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, John Shimkus, Rodney Davis, Adam Kinzinger, and Darin LaHood.

