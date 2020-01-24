Illinois Deer Hunting Seasons Preliminary Harvest Totals 153,048
SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019-20 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 19, 2020. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018-19.
During the 2019-20 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season which began Oct. 1, 2019 and concluded Jan. 19, 2020. That compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018-19 archery season.
Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 12-14, 2019, compared to 1,660 in 2018.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 22-24, 2019 and Dec. 5-8, 2019, compared with 80,957 deer taken during the 2018 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 13-15, 2019, compared with harvest of 3,900 in the 2018 muzzleloader season.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019-20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded Jan. 19, 2020, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,096 deer taken during those seasons in 2018-19. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 26-30, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020.
There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019-20. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019-20, and final 2018-19 harvest results for comparison.
2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest
County
Archery
Youth
Firearm
Muzzleloader
LW-CWD
Total
Adams
1491
126
2174
80
0
3871
Alexander
232
24
443
24
0
723
Bond
420
26
708
13
0
1167
Boone
145
4
146
2
21
318
Brown
877
62
970
39
171
2119
Bureau
719
30
962
44
0
1755
Calhoun
891
56
848
42
0
1837
Carroll
598
16
640
20
75
1349
Cass
666
25
597
28
0
1316
Champaign
393
17
206
19
0
635
Christian
546
29
563
27
0
1165
Clark
845
37
1036
59
0
1977
Clay
652
61
1095
29
90
1927
Clinton
564
33
630
22
0
1249
Coles
768
20
620
22
0
1430
Cook
145
0
0
0
0
145
Crawford
904
48
885
29
133
1999
Cumberland
583
42
770
31
0
1426
DeKalb
179
3
114
8
23
327
DeWitt
525
21
333
24
0
903
Douglas
180
9
136
9
0
334
DuPage
42
0
0
0
0
42
Edgar
489
20
530
28
0
1067
Edwards
308
22
365
19
0
714
Effingham
619
75
888
28
75
1685
Fayette
1081
58
1513
52
0
2704
Ford
59
5
106
5
0
175
Franklin
1239
42
1345
65
0
2691
Fulton
1747
100
1899
69
209
4024
Gallatin
314
10
399
14
0
737
Greene
913
66
1042
51
0
2072
Grundy
356
9
287
11
39
702
Hamilton
875
63
1041
40
147
2166
Hancock
902
71
1654
81
0
2708
Hardin
492
20
857
44
0
...
