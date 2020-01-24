SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019-20 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 19, 2020. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018-19.

During the 2019-20 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season which began Oct. 1, 2019 and concluded Jan. 19, 2020. That compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018-19 archery season.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 12-14, 2019, compared to 1,660 in 2018.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 22-24, 2019 and Dec. 5-8, 2019, compared with 80,957 deer taken during the 2018 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 13-15, 2019, compared with harvest of 3,900 in the 2018 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019-20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded Jan. 19, 2020, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,096 deer taken during those seasons in 2018-19. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 26-30, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019-20. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019-20, and final 2018-19 harvest results for comparison.

2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzleloader LW-CWD Total Adams 1491 126 2174 80 0 3871 Alexander 232 24 443 24 0 723 Bond 420 26 708 13 0 1167 Boone 145 4 146 2 21 318 Brown 877 62 970 39 171 2119 Bureau 719 30 962 44 0 1755 Calhoun 891 56 848 42 0 1837 Carroll 598 16 640 20 75 1349 Cass 666 25 597 28 0 1316 Champaign 393 17 206 19 0 635 Christian 546 29 563 27 0 1165 Clark 845 37 1036 59 0 1977 Clay 652 61 1095 29 90 1927 Clinton 564 33 630 22 0 1249 Coles 768 20 620 22 0 1430 Cook 145 0 0 0 0 145 Crawford Article continues after sponsor message 904 48 885 29 133 1999 Cumberland 583 42 770 31 0 1426 DeKalb 179 3 114 8 23 327 DeWitt 525 21 333 24 0 903 Douglas 180 9 136 9 0 334 DuPage 42 0 0 0 0 42 Edgar 489 20 530 28 0 1067 Edwards 308 22 365 19 0 714 Effingham 619 75 888 28 75 1685 Fayette 1081 58 1513 52 0 2704 Ford 59 5 106 5 0 175 Franklin 1239 42 1345 65 0 2691 Fulton 1747 100 1899 69 209 4024 Gallatin 314 10 399 14 0 737 Greene 913 66 1042 51 0 2072 Grundy 356 9 287 11 39 702 Hamilton 875 63 1041 40 147 2166 Hancock 902 71 1654 81 0 2708 Hardin 492 20 857 44 0

...

More like this: