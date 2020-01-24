SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 153,048 deer during all 2019-20 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 19, 2020. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 151,709 deer in 2018-19.
During the 2019-20 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,696 deer during the season which began Oct. 1, 2019 and concluded Jan. 19, 2020. That compares with the harvest of 61,096 deer during the 2018-19 archery season.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 12-14, 2019, compared to 1,660 in 2018.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 75,349 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 22-24, 2019 and Dec. 5-8, 2019, compared with 80,957 deer taken during the 2018 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,061 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 13-15, 2019, compared with harvest of 3,900 in the 2018 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2019-20 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded Jan. 19, 2020, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,167 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,096 deer taken during those seasons in 2018-19. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 26-30, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2019-20. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2019-20, and final 2018-19 harvest results for comparison.

2019-2020 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW-CWD

Total

Adams

1491

126

2174

80

0

3871

Alexander

232

24

443

24

0

723

Bond

420

26

708

13

0

1167

Boone

145

4

146

2

21

318

Brown

877

62

970

39

171

2119

Bureau

719

30

962

44

0

1755

Calhoun

891

56

848

42

0

1837

Carroll

598

16

640

20

75

1349

Cass

666

25

597

28

0

1316

Champaign

393

17

206

19

0

635

Christian

546

29

563

27

0

1165

Clark

845

37

1036

59

0

1977

Clay

652

61

1095

29

90

1927

Clinton

564

33

630

22

0

1249

Coles

768

20

620

22

0

1430

Cook

145

0

0

0

0

145

Crawford

904

48

885

29

133

1999

Cumberland

583

42

770

31

0

1426

DeKalb

179

3

114

8

23

327

DeWitt

525

21

333

24

0

903

Douglas

180

9

136

9

0

334

DuPage

42

0

0

0

0

42

Edgar

489

20

530

28

0

1067

Edwards

308

22

365

19

0

714

Effingham

619

75

888

28

75

1685

Fayette

1081

58

1513

52

0

2704

Ford

59

5

106

5

0

175

Franklin

1239

42

1345

65

0

2691

Fulton

1747

100

1899

69

209

4024

Gallatin

314

10

399

14

0

737

Greene

913

66

1042

51

0

2072

Grundy

356

9

287

11

39

702

Hamilton

875

63

1041

40

147

2166

Hancock

902

71

1654

81

0

2708

Hardin

492

20

857

44

0

...

