CHICAGO— The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced awards totaling $8,062,251 to 11 organizations that facilitate support service and resource delivery to communities disproportionately impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These organizations demonstrated strong partnerships with provider networks equipped to ease reentry, provide food, offer housing support, and deliver a variety of services to those suffering as a result of current economic conditions and heightened family stress,” said Acting Executive Director Charise Williams.

Funding was provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program. Grants will support housing, victim services, legal aid, advocacy, food security, and reentry services in communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.

ICJIA awarded grants to the following agencies:

Agency Award Children's Advocacy Center of Illinois $904,575 Cook County Sheriff's Office (reentry housing) $458,198 Illinois Association of Court Appointed Special Advocates $886,595 Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence $951,820 Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault Article continues after sponsor message $1,017,272 Lake County Crisis Center DBA A Safe Place $1,042,358 Monroe Foundation $398,211 Roseland Community Hospital Association $474,136 The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence $1,478,439 Urban Growers Collective $165,930 Wayside Cross Ministries $284,717 Total $8,062,251

Funding priorities were determined by an ICJIA ad hoc committee of criminal justice practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives. Grants were awarded to organizations in geographic areas where residents have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Community-level data on positive COVID cases, unemployment, housing, and reentry was considered in funding decisions.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in the areas of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology. Visit www.icjia.state.il.us.

